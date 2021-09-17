Seahawks heavily favored by experts for home opener vs. Titans

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seahawks have won 12 straight home openers, which doesn’t bode well for the visiting Titans on Sunday. As expected, pretty much everybody is predicting a win for Seattle.

Here’s who the experts are picking for this Week 2 matchup.

NFL.com: Seahawks

Gregg Rosenthal has Seattle coming out on top 26-24.

Sporting News: Seahawks

Bill Bender has the home team winning 32-29.

ESPN: Seahawks

Seven of eight experts at ESPN picked Seattle. Dan Graziano was the only one who picked Tennessee.

USA TODAY: Seahawks

Every expert at USA Today predicted a victory for Seattle.

CBS Sports: Seahawks

All eight experts at CBS Sports picked the Seahawks.

MMQB: Seahawks

It’s also a sweep for Seattle at MMQB.

The Titans are a talented team on offense and we expect their receivers will give the Seahawks’ cornerbacks some trouble. It would also come as a surprise if Derrick Henry doesn’t bounce back from a quiet Week 1 and post some big numbers. All that being said, it’s hard to see how Tennessee can stop Seattle’s new-look offense given their lack of a pass rush. Expect a shootout and another home-opener victory. Seahawks 34, Titans 27

    James admits to cheating on his wife, Jenaye. He says he did so only because she rejected him whenever he tried to initiate sex. James claims Jenaye told him to “go find it someplace else,” which Jenaye adamantly denies. She says her husband is “good at manipulation,” which James confirms. “I manipulated woman number one by just making up a whole life,” says James. “The story I made up was that I was a divorcee with custody of my kids, and it worked as I expected it to.” Continuing, he says, “I manipulated woman number two by telling her that I cared about her and that I wanted a future with her. I didn’t mean any of those things; I just wanted to have sex.” James says there wasn't anything special about the women he cheated on Jenaye with, “I was just taking advantage of them.” Why does James claim his military experience made it “a lot easier” to manipulate the other women? And later, does James say he wants to save his relationship with Jenaye? Part one of this two-part Dr. Phil, ‘“My Husband’s Cheating Went Viral,”’ airs Thursday. On Friday’s conclusion, ‘“The Husband, The Wife and The Mistress,”’ hear from the woman who James admits he slept with on his and Jenaye’s wedding anniversary. Check your local listing to find out where to watch. WATCH: Wife Denies Cheating Husband’s Claim That She Told Him To ‘Go Find It Someplace Else’ TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Need Dr. Phil to get real with someone?