Seahawks heavily favored by experts for home opener vs. Titans
The Seahawks have won 12 straight home openers, which doesn’t bode well for the visiting Titans on Sunday. As expected, pretty much everybody is predicting a win for Seattle.
Here’s who the experts are picking for this Week 2 matchup.
NFL.com: Seahawks
Gregg Rosenthal has Seattle coming out on top 26-24.
Sporting News: Seahawks
Bill Bender has the home team winning 32-29.
ESPN: Seahawks
Seven of eight experts at ESPN picked Seattle. Dan Graziano was the only one who picked Tennessee.
USA TODAY: Seahawks
Every expert at USA Today predicted a victory for Seattle.
CBS Sports: Seahawks
All eight experts at CBS Sports picked the Seahawks.
MMQB: Seahawks
It’s also a sweep for Seattle at MMQB.
The Titans are a talented team on offense and we expect their receivers will give the Seahawks’ cornerbacks some trouble. It would also come as a surprise if Derrick Henry doesn’t bounce back from a quiet Week 1 and post some big numbers. All that being said, it’s hard to see how Tennessee can stop Seattle’s new-look offense given their lack of a pass rush. Expect a shootout and another home-opener victory. Seahawks 34, Titans 27
