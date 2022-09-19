Seahawks HC Pete Carroll: ‘What a distance from one week to the next’

The Seattle Seahawks admittedly took a beating on Sunday at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, dropping a divisional game to a rival on the road.

“What a distance from one week to the next,” coach Pete Carroll said in his press conference after the humbling loss.

Fresh off a major win over Russell Wilson and the Broncos to open the season, the Seahawks seemed like they were on a roll. After extensive preparation for the much-hyped first game, Seattle’s lackluster performance can be likened to the dreaded “Super Bowl hangover.”

Carroll acknowledged the struggles.

“We didn’t look very good, did we?” he said. “When you win that (Week 1) game, it was going to be a challenge, so we took it head on, but we didn’t do well enough with it. We didn’t come back and play like we wanted to play. We missed too many tackles, we just didn’t look the same. So I’ve got to do a better job.”

The Seahawks have a full week to prepare to host the Falcons this Sunday at Lumen Field.

Related

Seahawks slight favorites for Week 3 game against Falcons

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire