Seahawks haven’t ruled out re-signing Duane Brown

The Seahawks don’t have “no intention” to re-sign Duane Brown.

Coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that the team hasn’t ruled out bringing back the veteran left tackle, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com. Brown, who was traded to Seattle during the 2017 season, became a free agent on March 16. He remains available to all teams.

The Seahawks are currently in an awkward posture. Are they tearing it down and starting over? Are they trying to make chicken salad on the fly?

Whatever the plan, they need a competent left tackle. Perhaps they’ll try to address the position in the draft.

Regardless, the door isn’t closed on Brown coming back to Seattle. What Brown wants to do may be relevant to whether that actually happens.

