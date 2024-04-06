Seahawks haven’t changed what they’re looking for under Mike Macdonald

For the first time in the better part of almost two decades, the Seattle Seahawks will be without head coach Pete Carroll. While this obviously means a change will be coming on the field, what we should also wonder is how will this affect the team when it is being constructed during the offseason? After all, Carroll had final say when it came to any draft pick, free agent or trade.

According to Seahawks general manager John Schneider, not much will change. Schneider recently spoke about how Seattle is still going to be searching for the same kinds of players under new head coach Mike Macdonald.

John Schneider says the types of players the Seahawks are looking for hasn't really changed since Mike Macdonald took over for Pete Carroll. pic.twitter.com/xy4jxjRkbV — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) April 5, 2024

There are a few ways to look at this. On one hand, fans might be encouraged by the continuity. Seattle has been one of the most stable and successful franchises in the league in the 21st Century, and especially since the 2010 season. John Schneider certainly has plenty to do with said success.

On the other, some fans might be concerned for fears of things going the same way. Let’s be honest: for the past few seasons, the Seahawks have felt like they are stuck in a rut of mediocrity. Yes, back to back winning seasons is great. But no playoff wins since 2019 is starting to feel quite a ways away now. This, coupled with Schneider’s earlier comments about how he feels guards are overpaid and overdrafted, might leave some fans worried if this team can get out of this rut they are in.

However, we won’t know until we see what kind of plans Schneider and Seahawks brass has cooking for the 2024 NFL draft.

