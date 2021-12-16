Seahawks had zero positive COVID-19 tests on Wednesday

The Seattle Seahawks returned to practice on Wednesday after an off day and received some very, very good news. Not a single player tested positive for COVID-19.

“No, they were all negative,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters during his press conference. “I was thrilled about that with all that is going on around the league. We were wearing masks everywhere we were going with the thought that something could happen because it’s been so prevalent in other places.”

Positive coronavirus cases are once again surging around the country and the National Football League. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL now has seven clubs in enhanced COVID protocols: Browns, Bears, Falcons, Lions, Rams, Vikings and the Washington Football Team.

“Our guys continue to manage their world, that’s what they are doing,” Carroll explained. “They are managing it with the conscience that helps them make the right decisions. This just doesn’t happen to you, it happens to you when you make a mistake somewhere along the line, so our guys are doing great. I’m thrilled about that.”

The Seahawks return to practice Thursday to prepare to face the Rams on Sunday.

Related

Seahawks have 'elevated all alerts' regarding COVID precautions

List