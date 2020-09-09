Seahawks had offered Jadeveon Clowney up to $16M this year

The Seattle Seahawks lost out on re-signing defensive end Jadeveon Clowney when he finalized his deal with the Tennessee Titans this weekend.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero revealed the full details of Clowney’s one-year contract terms in a tweet Tuesday night.

The terms include a $6.25 million signing bonus, $5.25 million guaranteed base salary, $1.5 million in per-game active bonuses, $500,000 for 75% playtime, $250,000 for 75% playtime + playoffs, $250,000 for Pro Bowl and $1 million for 10 sacks. The base value of the contract is $13 million with a max of $15 million.

Pelissero followed up with a tweet that confirmed Seattle had actually offered Clowney up to $16 million in April – one million more than Tennessee.

As we discussed on @nflnetwork today, the #Seahawks offered Clowney 1 year, $15M (max $16M) way back in April. The #Browns made a strong offer months ago, too. In the end, Clowney waits, takes less from Tennessee … and now hopes it pays off next March. https://t.co/k41FSRRou4 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 9, 2020





“As we discussed on @nflnetwork today, the #Seahawks offered Clowney 1 year, $15M (max $16M) way back in April,” Pelissero tweeted. “The #Browns made a strong offer months ago, too. In the end, Clowney waits, takes less from Tennessee … and now hopes it pays off next March.”

Despite losing out on Clowney, coach Pete Carroll believes the Seahawks have what it takes this season to see some improved numbers rushing the passer.

Related