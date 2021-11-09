Seahawks have had ‘internal discussions’ about claiming Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. was officially waived by the Browns yesterday. The Seahawks are the team that’s been most-often connected with Beckham since the news came out last week that Cleveland would be letting him go. There may also be interest on both sides.

To recap what we’ve learned, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk has said that Seattle is on Beckham’s list of preferred destinations and is at the top. Meanwhile, Mike Jones at USA Today has reported Seattle has done “extensive research” on adding Beckham and also that Russell Wilson has personally been urging the team to sign him.

Now, Jeremy Fowler at ESPN is reporting that the Seahawks have had internal discussions about putting in a waiver claim.

This isn’t lip service from Pete Carroll. Seahawks have had internal discussions on potentially claiming Odell Beckham, I’m told, weighing pros/cons of bringing in player. They know Russell Wilson certainly wouldn’t mind. Might be long shot due to $7.25M but it’s consideration. pic.twitter.com/RBNWKC0Cnk — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 9, 2021

Any team that claims Beckham will be on the hook for $7.25 million for the rest of the season. After that, Beckham will become a free agent – part of the restructure with Cleveland eliminated the two remaining years on his contract.

That’s a lot for a half-year rental, but this is OBJ we’re talking about, so it’s worth serious consideration.

The Seahawks have enough salary cap space to claim him. However, So does Jacksonville, Washington and Philadelphia and Seattle is behind them all in the waiver wire order.

Whether he is released today or tomorrow, Odell Beckham Jr. cannot be claimed on waivers until 4 pm Monday, at the earliest. Here is a look at the NFL’s current waiver priority: pic.twitter.com/RS2dD5Pfvw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2021

Asked about potentially adding Beckham yesterday, head coach Pete Carroll responded that we’ll have to wait and see.

