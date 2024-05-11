Seahawks had 19 first-round grades for 2024 NFL draft class

For years, the Seattle Seahawks gained a reputation of trading back in the first round, or out of it entirely. This would irk plenty of fans who tuned in for the hours-long television spectacle that is the first round of the NFL draft. It’s understandable, the first round is easily the most high profile, and filled with the most recognizable names in college football.

But the reality of the matter is just because there are 32 slots in the first round, it does not necessarily mean there are 32 players deserving of a first round selection. It depends on the team, and how the general manager/coach/scouting staff feel about the players.

In the case of the Seattle Seahawks, Schneider and his people had first round grades on only 19 players, per John Boyle at the team website. However, when considering where the Seahawks ultimately picked, the math was in their favor.

“There are 19 players with first-round grades on Seattle’s board, meaning if they stay at 16, they’re assured of getting a player they really like. Of course, there will be temptation to move back.”

Another thing to consider when thinking about all the times the Seahawks have traded back… it speaks volumes as to the quality of the organization that they were constantly drafting low in the first round. As in, they were often far too good to be in the upper half of the NFL draft! Seeing as though they were usually in the early-to-mid-20’s, or higher, if the team only had first round grades on players who were usually long gone by the time they were on the clock, it makes sense why they kept moving back to acquire draft picks.

In the end, the Seahawks stayed put and drafted Byron Murphy II from Texas… a player they clearly had a first round grade on if they decided to pick him instead of moving back. It’s a good thing they did, as their division rivals, the Los Angeles Rams, were coveting Murphy for themselves. It is always a good decision to draft the player one of your primary rivals wants for themselves.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Rams wanted to trade up with Seahawks for Byron Murphy II

Ranking the league’s top 50 quarterbacks after 2024 NFL draft

Ranking the top 64 wide receivers after the 2024 NFL draft

Ranking the top 32 running backs in the league after the draft

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire