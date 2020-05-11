Just two weeks after Damien Lewis heard his name called by the Seattle Seahawks as the 69th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, another dream came true.

On Monday, the former LSU guard shared a photo of his new baby boy, Damien Stephon Lewis Jr. His No. 1 pick came in a 9 lbs, 6 ounces, according to his Instagram story.

"My greatest blessing," Lewis said in a post on Twitter.

My greatest blessing ❤️ Damien Stephon Lewis Jr. pic.twitter.com/vBaZWezm8V — Thereal_Damienlewis (@Damienlewis72) May 11, 2020

Several of his Seahawks teammates including DeeJay Dallas and Duane Brown took to his Instagram post to send their congratulations.

[RELATED: Seahawks were hellbent on getting DE Darrell Taylor; RG Damien Lewis could start immediately]

Lewis went from having zero football offers out of high school to being named second-team All-SEC and winning a national championship with LSU in 2019. Now a member of the Seattle Seahawks, Lewis knows everything he's overcome happened for a reason.

He also knows the hard work has just begun.

"It all worked out in my favor," Lewis said after the draft. "Everything that I bring to the table to Seattle, I'm going to give them my all. I'll put my soul on the line and come compete. Someday hopefully we'll win the Super Bowl."

Seahawks guard Damien Lewis shares first photo holding son originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest