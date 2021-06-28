Seahawks guard Damien Lewis makes Shook’s All-Under-25 Team

Wide receiver DK Metcalf wasn’t the only Seattle Seahawk to land on Around The NFL writer Nick Shook’s All-Under-25 Team last week, offensive guard Damien Lewis also made the list.

Here’s what Shook had to say of the rising young star.

“Like Michael Onwenu, Lewis was a bit of a revelation in his first season,” Shook writes. “He started all 16 games, becoming one of two rookie O-linemen to play 500 or more pass-blocking snaps and allow three or fewer sacks in 2020 (joining fellow All-Under-25 Team member Tristan Wirfs).”

Who are the NFL's brightest young talents heading into the 2021 season? @TheNickShook identifies the league's top rising stars at each position with his All-Under-25 Teamhttps://t.co/JyK5xEEopD pic.twitter.com/y3xaC8Rgpi — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 23, 2021

“Lewis was excellent as a road grader, earning the fifth-best run-blocking grade (83.5) among guards in 2020, per PFF,” Shook continues. “Lewis’ strong debut drew praise from the Pro Football Writers of America, who selected him as a member of their All-Rookie Team.”

