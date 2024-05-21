Seahawks great Shaun Alexander on why he’s not in the Hall of Fame

While every NFL fan base believes that their team is underrated and overlooked, it’s probably more true in the case of the Seattle Seahawks than any other. Geographically isolated in the Pacific Northwest, the franchise has often been ignored and dismissed by the national (east coast) media and that includes the folks that vote on who gets into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and who doesn’t.

Need proof that there’s a real bias against Seattle and its players? Look no further than Seahawks legend and former league MVP Shaun Alexander, who is not in the Hall of Fame despite having a very strong resume. Here’s Alexander talking with Kay Adams about why he thinks he’s not in Canton.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Ranking all 17 games on 2024 schedule from easiest to hardest

Ranking all 32 NFL teams by ESPN’s projected 2024 win totals

Seahawks all-time record vs. every team on their 2024 schedule

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire