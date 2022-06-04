Seahawks great Golden Tate ranks the NFL’s top-5 wide receivers for 2022

Former Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate had a great NFL career and is now working as an analyst for NFL Network. Yesterday, he shared his list of the top-five receivers in the league going into the 2022 season.

Here’s who he ranked as the best in the game right now:

1. Davante Adams (Raiders)

2. Cooper Kupp (Rams)

3. Justin Jefferson (Vikings)

4. Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals)

5. De’Andre Hopkins (Cardinals)

Sounds about right from where we’re sitting. The truth is that the top of the wide receiver talent pool in the NFL is extremely deep, though and just five names doesn’t seem fair.

If we were asked to add to Tate’s list and make it a top-25, it would go something like this:

6. Tyreek Hill (Dolphins)

7. Stefon Diggs (Bills)

8. Deebo Samuel (49ers)

9. Mike Evans (Buccaneers)

10. Chris Godwin (Buccaneers)

11. D.K. Metcalf (Seahawks)

12. Tyler Lockett (Seahawks)

13. A.J. Brown (Eagles)

14. Julio Jones (Free agent)

15. Odell Beckham Jr. (Free agent)

16. CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys)

17. Keenan Allen (Chargers)

18. Mike Williams (Chargers)

19. Tee Higgins (Bengals)

20. Amari Cooper (Browns)

21. Terry McLaurin (Commanders)

22. Brandin Cooks (Texans)

23. Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions)

24. DeVonta Smith (Eagles)

25. Jaylen Waddle (Dolphins)

You can watch the video of Tate’s top five on Youtube here:

