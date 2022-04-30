Seahawks great Cliff Avril shares shoutout for Boye Mafe

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Seattle Seahawks
    Seattle Seahawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Boye Mafe
    Boye Mafe
    College football defensive end
  • Cliff Avril
    Cliff Avril
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Some Seahawks legends have been making themselves available to the team’s draft picks over the last couple days. Seattle’s GOAT left tackle Walter Jones has taken the time to talk with Charles Cross and both Shaun Alexander and Rashaad Penny have welcomed Kenneth Walker III to the squad.

One of the Seahawks’ best pass rushers of all time is welcoming the team’s second-round draft pick, Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe. Here’s Cliff Avril’s shoutout for the newest member of the defensive line.

The most interesting pro comp we’ve seen for Mafe comes from Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire, who gave him some very-high praise by likening him to Seahawks legend Michael Bennett.

Related

Seahawks Day 2 picks all have ridiculous Relative Athletic Scores

List

2022 NFL draft: 4 of the top 50 prospects draw comps to Seahawks greats

Recommended Stories