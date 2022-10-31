Seahawks great Chad Brown calls trading Russell Wilson a ‘genius’ move

We’re now roughly half way through the 2022 season. There’s no more excuse for small sample sizes and flukes – at this point the Seahawks look like a legitimate playoff team, they have a seriously-good starting quarterback and their former franchise guy is now one of the most-limited passers in football.

Watch former Seahawks linebacker Chad Brown tell USA TODAY Sports that Pete Carroll trading Russell Wilson was genius.

Former NFL player Chad Brown explains why trading Russ Wilson to the Broncos shows the genius of Pete Carroll pic.twitter.com/kjlY0dXbIZ — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) October 30, 2022

