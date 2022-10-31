Seahawks great Chad Brown calls trading Russell Wilson a ‘genius’ move

Tim Weaver
We’re now roughly half way through the 2022 season. There’s no more excuse for small sample sizes and flukes – at this point the Seahawks look like a legitimate playoff team, they have a seriously-good starting quarterback and their former franchise guy is now one of the most-limited passers in football.

Watch former Seahawks linebacker Chad Brown tell USA TODAY Sports that Pete Carroll trading Russell Wilson was genius.

