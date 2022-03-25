Seahawks: Grading second wave of 2022 free agent signings, re-signings

The second week of free agency is coming to a close and the Seahawks are likely done making significant moves. If you factor in what it will cost to sign their 2022 draft class, the team now has less than $10 million in effective cap space for this coming season.

While it would be nice to see Seattle make a splash signing at some point in our lifetime, it doesn’t mean this free agent class is bad. We mostly gave them high grades for their first wave of signings and re-signings last week. Now, let’s hand out more grades for the second wave.

RB Rashaad Penny: A+

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Running backs may not matter to some, but they certainly do for this offense. That’s why it was critical to bring Rashaad Penny back. The Seahawks hit the sweet spot by re-signing him to a one-year deal worth $5.75 million. If Penny gets injured again or if he’s not the same player without Adrian Peterson around to inspire him, then they’re only on the hook for one year. However, if Penny plays anywhere near the level he did down the stretch for even half a season then this contract will be a steal.

CB Justin Coleman: A-

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Slot corner has been the greatest weakness in coverage for this defense over the last few years ever since Justin Coleman left following the 2018 season. Seattle has rectified that by bringing him back on a one-year, $2.25 million deal. With Artie Burns, Marquise Blair and Ugo Amadi already on the roster it’s a little redundant, but there’s nothing wrong with having extra options – especially since Coleman has been their best nickel in the Pete Carroll era.

LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe: B

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Yesterday the Seahawks announced that they’ve signed former Bears linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe to a one-year deal that’s worth a reported $1.1875 million. At that price they really can’t get hurt. Fans should expect to see Iyiegbuniwe take on a role as a core special teams contributor.

DT Quinton Jefferson: B-

(Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Another familiar face the Seahawks are bringing back on defense is interior lineman Quinton Jefferson, who previously played for Seattle from 2016-2019. His new contract is for two years and $4.8 million. There’s nothing wrong with adding Jefferson for extra depth behind Poona Ford, Al Woods and Shelby Harris. However, his roster spot could probably have been better used on a position that’s more important for the modern game.

OL Kyle Fuller: D

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Fuller went into this offseason as a restricted free agent and did not receive a tender. However, the Seahawks are still bringing him back on a one-year contract worth $1,185,000. While it’s not a ton of money, Fuller was easily the team’s worst offensive lineman last season and they already have multiple options at center and left guard on the roster. Consider us confused by this move.

