Seahawks: Grading the first wave of 2022 free agent signings and re-signings

The Seattle Seahawks made most of their recent reported free agent signings official yesterday, along with a few new contracts for their own players.

So far, the team has made seven moves all together. Here are our individual grades for each transaction and how they rank compared to each other.

OLB Uchenna Nwosu: A

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The best move the team has made so far is signing former Chargers outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu to a two-year deal worth just under $20 million. It’s the most-expensive free agent acquisition Seattle has made in the Pete Carroll and John Schneider era. While there were (and still are) much bigger names at EDGE on the market, the Seahawks got great value with this signing for a defender who can do a lot more than just rush the passer.

FS Quandre Diggs: A

(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The most imporant pending free agent of their own the Seahawks had to take care of was free safety Quandre Diggs, who’s made the Pro Bowl each of the last two seasons and serves as an outstanding backstop for their defense. Diggs agreed to a three-year, $40 million deal that keeps their most critical piece on this side of the ball intact now that Bobby Wagner is gone.

DT Al Woods: A-

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Another important free agent of their own was veteran defensive tackle Al Woods, who was their most-effective run stuffer last season. Woods is coming back on a two-year deal worth $9 million, a bargain for a player who makes an impact as much as he does. Woods will turn 35 years old in one week so he’s not a long-term solution, but for now he’s a very-solid starter up front.

CB Sidney Jones: B+

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

The Seahawks landed Sidney Jones from Jacksonville in a trade just before the 2021 season started. It was a good move. Jones went on to start 11 games for an injury-ravaged defense and acquitted himelf well. He’s staying in Seattle on a one-year deal worth $3.6 million that can get up to $4.6 million total with incentives. In the absence of D.J. Reed (who’s signed with the Jets), Jones may be in line to start which would make this deal a steal.

Story continues

CB Artie Burns: B

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Associate head coach Sean Desai served as Chicago’s defensive coordinator last season and will want to bring a few pieces of the Bears with him. The first to sign is cornerback Artie Burns, who struggled with the Steelers early in his career as an outside corner but found success last season in the slot. He’s agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal, another bargain if he winds up with a significant snap count at nickel.

C Austin Blythe: C

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks are allowing RFA Kyle Fuller to walk, which would have made Ethan Pocic their projected No. 1 center for the 2022 season. However, they have agreed to terms with former Rams and Chiefs center Austin Blythe, who has 49 starts in his career. Blythe’s deal is for one year and $4 million, a huge jump from his 2021 salary. While he should be an upgrade over Fuller/Pocic, that’s a low bar and there were several better centers on the market.

TE Will Dissly: C-

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the most surprising move so far has been the three-year, $24 million contract Uncle Will signed. Dissly is an excellent blocker and obviously a popular presence in the locker room. However, it doesn’t make sense to invest this much in him given the fact that Noah Fant is coming over from the Broncos and will be the team’s starter. More 12 personnel sets may help justify this move, but it’s tough to reconcile keeping Dissly and allowing the far-more important D.J. Reed to leave.

