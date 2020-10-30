Seahawks ‘going all the way to game time’ with all 3 running backs

The Seattle Seahawks might be a little thin at running back Week 8 against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers as starter Chris Carson and backups Carlos Hyde and Travis Homer are all battling to return in time from injuries.

All three of Seattle’s running backs will be game-time decisions.

“We are going all the way to game time on all three guys to see what happens then,” coach Pete Carroll said after Friday’s walkthrough. “We did not practice this week and that was just to give them every single day to have a chance to get back.

“So we’ll see them on the field on Sunday.”

And by “see them on the field,” Carroll means for evaluation pregame ahead of determining Sunday’s inactives.

Carson (foot) and Homer (knee) are both listed as questionable for Week 8. Hyde (hamstring), however, is doubtful to play Sunday against the 49ers. None of the three participating in practice on Friday.

Related