Seahawks' go-ahead TD turned goal-line INT leads to safety in wild turn of events

Gerald Everett probably wanted that back. Then the Seattle Seahawks defense gave it to him.

Sunday's game between the Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers saw a wild sequence of events early in the third quarter when Seattle entered the red zone hoping to take the lead. They appeared to do so when quarterback Russell Wilson's pass hit tight end Gerald Everett as he was running into the end zone.

And then Everett bobbled the ball. And then he knocked it into air. And then 49ers cornerback K'Waun Williams caught the ball. It's hard to spoil an easy touchdown more than this:

What a turnaround! A TD turns into a goal line INT 😱



Misery would turn into elation for the Seahawks three plays later, however, when Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap took down Jimmy Garoppolo in the end zone for a game-tying safety, giving his team the ball back in the process.

THIS GAME.@Seahawks sack Garoppolo for the safety! It's tied 23-23.



This all came after the Seahawks got on the board with a fake punt touchdown (video above). It bears repeating: The Seahawks have never played in a normal football game.