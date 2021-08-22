Seahawks GM John Schneider says 22 players not playing tonight vs. Broncos

There are no inactives list for preseason games. However, if the Seattle eahawks had one for tonight’s matchup with the Denver Broncos, it would be pretty extensive.

Speaking in his pregame radio show, general manager John Schneider said that 22 players won’t be playing tonight against Denver – mostly starters or others who may be at risk of injury.

Seahawks GM John Schneider says on pregame radio show that 22 Seahawks will not play tonight "whether starters or players we don’t want to risk injury with.'' — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 22, 2021

We can safely assume that starting quarterback Russell Wilson will be one of the 22 not in action. With backup Geno Smith just having cleared the concussion protocol, he’s very unlikely to play as well. That means we’ll probably get an extended look at Alex McGough and Sean Mannion.

McGough played pretty well last week in the second half against the Raiders, while Mannion struggled in the fourth quarter. Another solid outing from McGough might be enough to cement his status as the third QB on the roster. Mannion is under pressure to perform.

Related