Seahawks GM John Schneider ranked No. 12 in GM power rankings -- fair? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It is pretty common to see NFL power rankings of some sort.

Usually, they are centered around the players.

But what about the people who construct the team?

Editor Gregg Rosenthal from Around the NFL posted a power rankings of General Managers, ranking them first to worst based on their draft prowess.

Where do Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider (and Pete Carroll, honestly) land on the list?

Out of the Top-10, actually.

Coming in at the No. 12 spot behind Brett Veach of the Chiefs (10) and Tom Telesco of the Chargers (11).

General Manager Power Rankings: @greggrosenthal ranks GMs by their drafting prowess. Who has the savviest scouting eye? Which guys needs to re-evaluate their process?https://t.co/jqb550XgnN pic.twitter.com/paPXreiQ44 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 15, 2021

“I included Carroll here because he helped hire Schneider and has final authority in personnel decisions,” Rosenthal wrote. “The Seahawks are always good for a few surprises on draft day, but they’ve had their share of hits since 2015: Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Frank Clark, Jarran Reed, and Shaquill Griffin among them.”

Rosenthal continued players the Seahawks drafted that haven’t contributed just yet.

Critics have blamed the ‘Hawks for not prioritizing the offensive line, but it’s more accurate to say they’ve just chosen and coached the position poorly. There are few too many early picks that haven’t contributed much, including Marquise Blair, L.J. Collier, Rashaad Penny, Malik McDowell and Amara Darboh.

Gregg Rosenthal

Rosenthal's point is a valid one. But give Schneider credit for creating a roster for the Seahawks that eventually won the Super Bowl in 2014.

They also went back to the Super Bowl in 2015, but lost in the closing seconds.

Cowboys GM Jerry Jones lands at the No.8 spot because of picks such as Dark Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and Jaylon Smith.

But what have the Cowboys done in the playoffs over these last 10 years?

They have made the playoffs, get this, about three times in that time.

Schneider and Carroll have made the playoffs nine times in their 11 seasons together.

So give them credit where credit is due. They may not hit the draft every single time with a massive pick, but they have players such as Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner that are the head of both sides of the ball.

Even putting Saints GM Mickey Loomis ahead of Schneider at No. 5 is laughable, as well.

But what do I know, right? A list is a list, and the Seahawks only have three picks for this year’s NFL draft because of the massive trade for Jamal Adams.

Schneider might not be able to work with much this season, but the Seahawks have done well in the offseason with beefing up the offense line and the defensive line has improved as well.

The No.12 spot isn’t bad, but the duo of Carroll and Schneider should at least need to be in the Top-10 for what they have worked with and the results they do bring.