Seahawks GM John Schneider on process to trade for Sam Howell

Despite having two-time a Pro Bowler in Geno Smith, who had led the Seattle Seahawks to back to back nine-win seasons, we knew the team was going to have to acquire another quarterback. Backup Drew Lock, who went 1-1 in his two starts last season, left for the New York Giants. Many believed the team was going to eye a quarterback in the draft, especially since the Seahawks had signed former Huskies offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

Instead, Seattle shocked folks by trading for Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell to backup Smith. When the Seahawks did this, it immediately signaled the team was no longer in the running to trade up from No. 16 to grab one of the top prospects. Either they weren’t in love with any of them, or they felt they did not have enough bullets in the chamber to make the shot.

As it turns out, it was likely the latter. General manager John Schneider was recently interviewed on NFL Network regarding the decision, and elaborated initially how they were facing a unique situation where all top six prospects could be gone before the team selected. His full comments can be seen below.

Why did the #Seahawks trade for Sam Howell instead of waiting to draft a quarterback? It involved a film session in which they concluded six QBs could be gone before they were on the clock at No. 16. 👀 Great stuff from GM John Schneider tonight on The Insiders. pic.twitter.com/CAZXabqpu9 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 7, 2024

The 2024 NFL draft was certainly historic. For the first time ever, the first 14-consecutive picks were all offensive players… including all six top quarterbacks, just like Schneider discussed. Perhaps it was a blessing in disguise, as the run on offensive players allowed the best defensive tackle in the draft in Byron Murphy II to fall to them.

Interestingly enough, Sam Howell is younger than both Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr., who were drafted this spring. Younger, and with two more years NFL experience.

Howell is a lottery ticket, essentially. He wasn’t spectacular in Washington last year, but there was a reason why the Commanders were the No. 2 pick in the draft this year. Howell showed plenty of potential, and the Seahawks were in competition for his services.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Seahawks win probability for every game on 2024 schedule

99 photos from the Seattle Seahawks 2024 offseason so far

Salary cap space update for all 32 NFL teams after June 1

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire