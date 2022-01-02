Seahawks GM John Schneider ‘open to starting anew’ in 2022

The Seattle Seahawks have two more games left to play this season, but all of the drama surrounding this franchise is about what happens next once the games are over.

The speculation season has started early this year, mostly regarding whether or not Russell Wilson will return to Seattle for another season. While he has a no-trade clause, there seems to be a consensus that he’ll be moving on to another team in 2022. According to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN, sources around the league believe that’s the case.

“There is a leaguewide feeling, according to sources, that Carroll and Wilson will not be together again next season, which would represent the end of one of the most successful head coach/quarterback duos in NFL history.”

Schefter also reports that general manager John Schneider is open to starting anew with extra draft picks, but he also knows Wilson’s value.

“Some sources believe Schneider is open to starting anew with added draft picks, but he also knows the value of a quarterback like Wilson.”

The problem with Wilson’s value is that it will be next to impossible to get equal value in any trade. Some popular recent trade scenarios have the Seahawks replacing him with Jets rookie Zach Wilson and Raiders veteran Derek Carr, both far below Wilson’s level of play when he’s healthy.

There’s also the organization’s sorry recent history in the draft to consider. Seattle’s first-round picks since the exit of executive Scot McCloughan have either been busts or dealt in trades that have quickly gone sour.

Wilson can’t play forever and knowing when to pull the plug on this era will be a tricky ordeal. From where we’re sitting, Wilson isn’t the problem – nor the roster around him. A reboot with an innovative, offensive-minded head coach is probably the best way this team can stay competitive for the remainder of Wilson’s career.

