Seahawks GM John Schneider jokes about Pete Carroll, draft board

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

Seahawks fans are luckier than most to have a front office combo that’s both good at what they do and know how to have fun at the same time.

Here’s a couple clips of general manager John Schneider cracking jokes at yesterday’s pre-2023 NFL draft press conference. First, Schneider talked about young prospects meeting head coach Pete Carroll and getting star-struck.

Schneider also did his impression of when he sees media in the draft room.

