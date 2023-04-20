Seahawks GM John Schneider jokes about Pete Carroll, draft board
Seahawks fans are luckier than most to have a front office combo that’s both good at what they do and know how to have fun at the same time.
Here’s a couple clips of general manager John Schneider cracking jokes at yesterday’s pre-2023 NFL draft press conference. First, Schneider talked about young prospects meeting head coach Pete Carroll and getting star-struck.
Find a GM-coach combo with more jokes 😂 pic.twitter.com/s2YQZn7KHj
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 19, 2023
Schneider also did his impression of when he sees media in the draft room.
*admin peeks at the draft board once* 👀 pic.twitter.com/9xVEQMtYWQ
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 19, 2023
