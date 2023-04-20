Seahawks GM John Schneider jokes about Pete Carroll, draft board

Seahawks fans are luckier than most to have a front office combo that’s both good at what they do and know how to have fun at the same time.

Here’s a couple clips of general manager John Schneider cracking jokes at yesterday’s pre-2023 NFL draft press conference. First, Schneider talked about young prospects meeting head coach Pete Carroll and getting star-struck.

Find a GM-coach combo with more jokes 😂 pic.twitter.com/s2YQZn7KHj — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 19, 2023

Schneider also did his impression of when he sees media in the draft room.

*admin peeks at the draft board once* 👀 pic.twitter.com/9xVEQMtYWQ — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 19, 2023

More Videos!

DK Metcalf admits his drop during the 2019 NFL draft ticked him off Dan Orlovsky weighs in on Seahawks debate: Draft a QB or build around Geno Smith? DK Metcalf has the perfect answer for this question about Aaron Rodgers The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell: Non-negotiable skills for QB, OT, EDGE, CB in the draft Watch: Why the Seahawks are considering a QB in the 2023 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire