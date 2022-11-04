Seahawks GM John Schneider should be Executive of the Year

For the past decade the Seattle Seahawks have been an absolute force in the NFL. Since 2012 the Seahawks are third in the entire league in total wins. Despite a lofty win total, they do not have much hardware to show for it. I am not talking about Lombardi or George Halas Trophies. No, I am talking yearly awards.

Russell Wilson (in)famously never received an MVP vote, let alone win the award outright, and no elite Legion of Boom-er ever won Defensive Player of the Year. However, perhaps the most egregious of all is the fact general manager John Schneider has still yet to win Executive of the Year.

With the benefit of hindsight, Schneider has had one of the best calendar years of any general manager in recent memory. I am judging this on three categories:

No. 1: Draft Skills

Schneider and Pete Carroll made their name in the NFL by finding stars throughout the NFL draft. It defined their early career success. In the last few seasons, the drafts haven’t been as memorable… until 2022 when he drafted perhaps the best rookie class in the NFL.

Corner Tariq Woolen is tied for first in the NFL with four interceptions. Tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas appear to be franchise bookends for the better part of the next decade. Corner Coby Bryant is seemingly in on every forced fumble. Running back Kenneth Walker III is making a case he should be in the conversation for among the best in the league. Linebacker Boye Mafe is coming on strong as a pass rusher.

No. 2: Player Acquisition

The Seahawks were not splashy in free agency, but they made their moves count. They signed linebacker Uchenna Nwosu from the Los Angeles Chargers, who has lead a resurgent Seattle pass rush. In the last three weeks the Seahawks have recorded 14 sacks, when they had eight total as a team prior.

The Seahawks also signed center Austin Blythe. It does not take an expert to analyze the fact this offensive line has been a weak spot over the last few years. With Blythe, Seattle’s interior line has been solidified. In addition to the two rookie tackles, Cross and Lucas, quarterback Geno Smith has plenty of time to cook in the pocket.

Additionally, who you don’t sign/keep can be just as important as who you do. Many called for the Seahawks to make a move for quarterbacks Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo, since they did not select a rookie in the 2022 NFL draft. Instead the Seahawks opted for in-house candidate Geno Smith, who has handsomely rewarded the organization’s faith.

No. 3 Player Retention

Speaking of quarterbacks… let’s address the Mile High elephant in the room. The Seahawks made waves this offseason when they willingly traded away franchise icon Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Many called Schneider a mad man, including yours truly.

However, given Wilson’s atrocious play to start the season – and the astronomical extension gifted to him by the Broncos – it appears the Seahawks have avoided a franchise-crippling bullet by moving on from their former quarterback.

Realistically speaking, Schneider should have received this award in either 2012 or 2013 when he crafted the greatest defense in NFL history. But if there were ever a time to make up for such egregious oversight, now would be it.

