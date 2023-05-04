Seahawks GM John Schneider declares Seattle was all-in on drafting Devon Witherspoon at No. 5

Devon Witherspoon was the most popular pre-draft projection for the Detroit Lions pick at No. 6 overall in the 2023 NFL draft. His blend of proven coverage impact and kneecap-biting mentality made him an easy fit for Dan Campbell’s Lions.

However, the feisty cornerback from Illinois didn’t make it to Detroit and the sixth pick. The Seattle Seahawks swooped on Witherspoon one pick earlier at No. 5. In an interview the week after the draft, Seattle GM John Schneider made it clear he was the Seahawks’ preferred target the whole time over more popular projections like Georgia DT Jalen Carter or Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson.

“We had options there to go back,” Schneider told Seattle Sports via Michael-Shawn Dugar. “(Witherspoon) was a guy that we really just knew if he was there, we weren’t going to trade back. Once Indy (Colts) picked we had a clear-cut idea of where we were headed and I think everybody in the room just felt a big sigh of relief. We called off the dogs in the other trade and just went ahead and picked him and it felt great.”

Schneider even admitted that the Seahawks were worried their NFC West division rivals, the Arizona Cardinals, were to take Witherspoon at No. 3 overall.

“Yeah, there was a lot of whispers with Arizona that if they got stuck and didn’t get out (of the No. 3 pick), he was one of two players they were going to take. We were concerned they might get stuck and just take him.”

Based on that, it seems all the projections and debate over the merits of Detroit taking Witherspoon were never going to be a reality.

Detroit ultimately traded out of the No. 6 pick, sending it to Arizona — which had previously traded back from No. 3 to No. 12. The Lions snagged Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th pick.

