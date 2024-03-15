Seahawks GM: Giants ‘sold’ Drew Lock that he’ll compete to be starting QB

Who will start Week 1 for the Giants this season? That's a question that's very much still up in the air as the 2024 NFL Draft draws closer.

Big Blue has the No. 6 overall pick, and with a QB-heavy class, they could be in the market for a rookie signal caller to potentially sit behind Daniel Jones for the upcoming season. The Giants signed Drew Lock to bring another veteran to the QB room, but according to Seahawks GM John Schneider, the 2019 second-round draft pick could be the Giants starter in Week 1.

Appearing on the Wyman and Bob radio show on Thursday, Schneider explained that the Seahawks tried to bring Lock back but the Giants promised a different opportunity than what Seattle could offer.

"They basically sold him on the opportunity to compete to be the starter,” Schneider said. “And he felt like it was the right opportunity. He looked at Baker Mayfield’s opportunity last year and felt that this could be something similar."

Mayfield, of course, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal prior to the 2023-24 season and won the starting job. He would have one of the best seasons of his career and led Tampa Bay to the NFC semifinal round. That led to a three-year deal worth $100 million.

Lock was Geno Smith’s backup in Seattle last season and would actually start a couple of games while Smith was down with injury. Lock signed with Big Blue on a one-year deal so it’s clear the 27-year-old is looking to use this season to parlay it into a bigger, longer-term deal.

Jones is coming off a down 2023 campaign that ended with an ACL tear in Week 8 so if the former first-round pick isn't ready to go, Lock could be under center when the Giants start the season.

In four seasons with the Broncos and Seahawks, Lock has played in 28 games (started 23) and has a 60 percent completion percentage while throwing for 5283 yards and 28 touchdowns while throwing 23 interceptions. As a starter, Lock is 9-14 in his career.