Seahawks give Marshawn Lynch the ball needing a yard ... and he gets stuffed

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, center, was stopped on a key fourth down against the 49ers. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Super Bowl XLIX was a long time ago. Marshawn Lynch was in his prime and not coming off a 14-month hiatus from the NFL.

Still, no yard is guaranteed in the NFL, not even for “Beast Mode.” The Seahawks, trailing 13-0 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, faced a fourth-and-inches late in the first half. They went for it, needing a a spark.

Lynch, who was signed this week by the running back-needy Seahawks, lined up behind Russell Wilson. Everyone knew the Seahawks weren’t going to repeat history and not give Lynch the ball. The 49ers knew too.

The Seahawks handed to Lynch and he was swarmed by the 49ers. San Francisco star rookie defensive end Nick Bosa, who was a freshman at Ohio State when Lynch didn’t get the ball against the Patriots in the infamous end to Super Bowl XLIX, easily shed his blocker and hit Lynch. Lynch got swallowed up by 49ers defenders will before the line of scrimmage. The 49ers took possession.

Bosa comes up with a big 4th down stop against Marshawn Lynch 👀 pic.twitter.com/HnPuPFMGO5 — TheSFNiners (@TheSFNiners) December 30, 2019

Lynch’s career has been one of the most interesting in the NFL this century, and Super Bowl XLIX will always be a part of it. At the 1-yard line in the final seconds, the Seahawks chose to pass the ball instead of giving it to Lynch and Malcolm Butler’s interception clinched the Patriots’ championship. Lynch himself even referenced that play-call this week that “unfinished business” was a reason he came back. He had 7 rushing yards on four attempts in the first half.

It was a compelling return, but there was still some unfinished business.

