Seahawks getting visit from veteran free agent G Greg Van Roten

The Seahawks are in the market for a guard… or two. Last week general manager John Schneider told 710 Seattle that the team would be hosting a veteran offensive linemen or two, and earlier this week ESPN reported that the Seahawks were interested in free agent left guards Laken Tomlinson and Cody Whitehair.

Now we have reports of a meeting with yet another veteran free agent guard. According to Aaron Wilson, Greg Van Roten will be visiting today.

Veteran free agent guard Greg Van Roten, who had a 75.3 @PFF blocking grade overall for #Raiders last season as one of their top offensive linemen, is visiting #Seahawks today, per a league source. Van Roten started 17 games last season, a career-high, for Las Vegas last season.… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 3, 2024

Van Roten (6-foot-3, 305 pounds) was originally undrafted out of Pennsylvania, but he’s gone on to a long career for a guard. All together he has appeared in 110 regular season games for five different teams, starting 71 of them.

Most recently Van Roten spent the 2023 season with the Raiders, where he put in over 1,000 snaps at right guard. PFF gave him a solid pass blocking grade (77.4) and a decent 68.5 run blocking grade for the year.

Now 34 years old, Van Roten is past his prime with the Panthers, but he should be relatively cheap in what’s been a wildly overpaid guard market this cycle. If he does sign, Van Roten would likely compete with second-year guard Anthony Bradford for the RG1 spot on the roster.

