Seahawks Gerald Everett calls Shane Waldron a "mastermind', excited to play with Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks have had a very busy offseason so far after their season was cut short in a loss in the Wild Card Round against the Los Angeles Rams last January.

From signing a necessary piece on the offensive line in Gabe Jackson to re-signing Carlos Dunlap to the defense, Seattle has been busier than in years past.

Another addition to the Seahawks offense is former Los Angeles Rams tight end Gerald Everett.

Everett is expected to be a huge help with Jacob Hollister moving to Buffalo and Greg Olsen retiring from football during the offseason.

So Everett should expect to get a lot of snaps, especially with former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Shane Waldron in Seattle as well.

During his first press conference as a Seattle Seahawk, Everett touched on a variety of topics. But he wanted to first make sure people knew what Seattle was getting in Waldron as an offensive coordinator.

And he essentially called him a “mastermind” on offense when asked about Waldron.

“They are getting a mastermind, similar to (Sean) McVay,” said Everett. “I think McVay and Shane put their heads together and you had the magic we were able to whip up in Los Angeles. Having Shane in Seattle now, we will be able to really see what he can do isolated away from the group and give him a new set of pieces and see how he uses them. The fans and the 12 will have to see how it all plays out.”

That's high praise for Waldron from Everett, especially with not having McVay at his side.

This is Waldron’s moment to show he can lead an offense on his own. And with Russell Wilson at quarterback, the sky is truly the limit.

Everett's deal with the Seahawks is one-year, $7 million with $6 million of it guaranteed.

Obviously its a ‘show-and-prove’ deal for Everett, but having a quarterback like Wilson leading the way has him excited to get to work in Seattle and see what they can do.

I wasn’t able to play with a quarterback like Russell Wilson to this point in my career. I’ve had different quarterback each place I have been. To be able to play with a guy like Russ caliber is really exciting to me.

Gerald Everett

Everett should be excited to have Wilson as his quarterback. I mean anyone should if we are being honest.

He also said that he plans to get with Wilson and DK Metcalf sometime soon to get acclimated with each other.

If training camp goes as planned with no hiccups like last year with the pandemic, Everett should feel right at home with the the Seahawks offense and be a big help for them this season.