Seahawks gave Anthony Richardson ‘tremendous’ consideration

By many accounts, the Seattle Seahawks had a successful 2023 draft. The Seahawks took full advantage of multiple high draft picks and brought in both talent and toughness. Seattle definitely focused on improving the roster for this year, and not investments for the future.

What do I mean by that? Well, there were more than a few folks out there who thought the Seahawks might have used their lofty No. 5 pick on one of the top quarterback prospects. It’s rare Seattle drafts this high, and typically when teams are up at the top of the draft, they spend the capital on a potential quarterback of the future.

Although the Seahawks decided to go in a different direction, head coach Pete Carroll did mention there was one who caught their eye: Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Pete Carroll was asked on @SeattleSports radio how seriously Seattle considered QB Anthony Richardson, who was drafted one spot ahead them to the Colts. Pete: "We gave him tremendous consideration." pic.twitter.com/NcsGDzg9hG — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) May 1, 2023

Richardson is perhaps the most enigmatic prospect in the draft. His game tape at Florida was certainly less than inspiring. But his raw physical ability and potential ceiling makes him far too tantalizing a prospect to pass up. Perhaps what Richardson needs most is a situation to sit behind a veteran and develop his skills.

Such a situation would have been the case in Seattle with Geno Smith at the helm and little pressure to start. But the decision was ultimately made for the Seahawks when the Indianapolis Colts took Richardson at No. 4 overall, which will avoid one of the great “what if’s” for Seattle in the future.

