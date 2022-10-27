What should Seahawks' game plan be vs. Giants in Week 8? 'NFL Now'
What should Seattle Seahawks' game plan be vs. New York Giants in Week 8?
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Sam Ehlinger spent his whole life preparing for this week. On Sunday, he'll finally be a feature attraction on the NFL's big stage. The 24-year-old quarterback, who spent more than 20 months as an understudy for the Indianapolis Colts, will make his first career start Sunday against the Washington Commanders.
San Francisco’s Nick Bosa said the Chiefs “threw a lot at me” after KC’s 44-23 win. Here’s what he was talking about.
Coming off a second consecutive strong performance, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase is now dealing with an injury issue. Via Paul Dehner Jr. of TheAthletic.com, Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor said in his press conference that Chase will “probably not” practice on Thursday as he deals with hip soreness. It’s the first session of the practice [more]
As the Bears look to improve to .500, here are three reasons for optimism ahead of their Week 8 matchup vs. Cowboys.
Wide receiver Elijah Moore returned to practice for the Jets on Wednesday and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said that all is well after a tumultuous week. Moore did not play in last Sunday’s win over the Broncos or take part in the final two days of practice last week after he reportedly directed a an [more]
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. By Adam Hermann
Following his trade from the New York Giants to Kansas City Chiefs, Kadarius Toney thanked God and sent out some eyebrow-raising tweets.
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan wasn’t happy his team fell for the Chiefs’ trick.
The #Chiefs' trade for #Giants WR Kadarius Toney is filled with short-term and long-term potential.
Aaron Rodgers publically suggested Packers players should be benched for making bad plays.
Emma Raducanu's former coach, Dmitry Tursunov, has described "red flags" in her camp which pushed him to end their partnership.
Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein discuss the final days before the NFL trade deadline, the QB controversy in New England, the Colts benching Matt Ryan and more.
Elliot played for much of 2021 with a partially torn posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. This injury should mean a bigger load for Tony Pollard.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 8. The 49ers will beat the Rams, and the Eagles will remain undefeated.
The Kadarius Toney era didn't last very long.
The NFL trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 1, and USA TODAY Sports will keep you up to date with the news on all the top trades.
The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly traded a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the New York Giants for wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
The Bears finally made the move to deal Robert Quinn, sending him to the Eagles for a 4th-round pick. Here's our initial grade of the trade.
Fantasy football analyst Chris Allen reveals his lineup advice for the Thursday night matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.