Seahawks game day info for Preseason Week 3 vs. Packers

The Seahawks are visiting the Packers tomorrow morning for an early kickoff in what will be their final preseason game before they begin their 2023 regular season schedule.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, stream or listen to Saturday’s preseason game.

What: Seattle Seahawks (2-0) at Green Bay Packers (1-1)

When: Saturday, Aug. 26 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific, 1:00 p.m. Eastern

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Watch: No national broadcast, game on KING 5 locally

Stream: Seahawks.com will stream the game live, as will NFL+ for fans outside the Seattle market.

Listen: Seattle Sports 710AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

Broadcasters: Kate Scott, Michael Robinson, Michael Bennett

Why: The third and final preseason game of the year isn’t the prettiest thing in the world, but it is the most important contest for players who are fighting for a spot on the initial 53-man roster. It’s also the best chance for head coach Pete Carroll and his staff to decide who deserves those critical spots that aren’t already spoken for.

Odds: According to the BetMGM sports book, the Seahawks are three-point underdogs for this matchup.

More Seahawks Wire stories

4 most impressive rookies this preseason

40 Seahawks players on the roster bubble

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire