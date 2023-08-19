Seahawks game day info for Preseason Week 2 vs. Cowboys

The Seahawks will be hosting the Cowboys at Lumen Field this evening in their second preseason game of the year.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, stream or listen to tonight’s game.

What: Dallas Cowboys (0-1) at Seattle Seahawks (1-0)

When: Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7:00 p.m. Pacific, 10:00 p.m. Eastern time

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Watch: NFL Network nationally, KING 5 locally

Stream: Seahawks.com will stream the game live, as will NFL+ for fans outside the Seattle market.

Listen: Seattle Sports 710AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

Broadcasters: Kate Scott, Michael Robinson, Michael Bennett

Why: Since the NFL shrunk the preseason schedule from four games to three this second preseason week has become the new dress rehearsal game. That means we could see extended playing time for starters on both sides of the ball. Dallas has a creative and disruptive defense headed by Dan Quinn and should provide a real challenge for Seattle’s young offensive line, which will be the key matchup to watch.

Odds: According to the Draft Kings sports book, the Seahawks are seven-point favorites.

