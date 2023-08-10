Seahawks game day info for Preseason Week 1 vs. Vikings

The Seattle Seahawks will kickoff their 2023 preseason schedule tonight at home against the Minnesota Vikings.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to follow Seattle’s first game of the year.

What: Minnesota Vikings (0-0) at Seattle Seahawks (0-0)

When: 7:00 p.m. Pacific, 10:00 p.m. Eastern time

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Watch: NFL Network nationally, KING 5 locally

Stream: NFL+ streams out-of-market preseason games live

Listen: Seattle Sports 710AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

Broadcasters: Kate Scott, Michael Robinson, Michael Bennett

Why: Sure, it’s only a preseason game – but it’s also our first chance to see Seattle on the field since January. Fans will get their first look at the class of 2023, and what should be what Pete Carroll called an “extended look” at backup quarterback Drew Lock – who’s nothing if not entertaining to watch.

Odds: The Seahawks are 2.5-point favorites.

