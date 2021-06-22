Seahawks to be at full capacity at Lumen Field for 2021 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks will welcome fans back to Lumen Field at full capacity for the 2021 NFL season. The move comes after the team received clearance from NFL, state, and local officials.

Playing without fans didn’t affect the Seahawks too much as they went 7-1 on their turf and won the NFC West.

Any help from their 12th man is better than nothing after spending the entire 2020 season without any fans in attendance due to COVID-19.

"Can't wait to see those 12s," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. "Can't wait to see the 12s. I know they're coming, I know somebody is going to be in those stands. Can't wait to get you out there."

The team will be following Washington State's re-opening guidelines, and fans will not be required to have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who are not vaccinated will be required to wear masks.

"Oh man, I'm excited to have them,” Tyler Lockett said. “You never know what it's like to not have something until you don't have it. And when we didn't have the fans, you could tell it was different… It taught me how not to take fans for granted, but how to be able to enjoy and be appreciative that people are actually there. So I'm excited for the fans to come back. I'm really excited just to be able to go out there—I always call it a concert because that's what it feels like ever since I first stepped on that football field. And so when the fans come back, it's time to get it going."

Carroll hopes to have as many players vaccinated as possible prior to the start of training camp, as the topic seems to be split around the league.

The coach said 70% of the team’s players and entire coaching staff would be vaccinated by the end of the week and a “bulk of the team” by training camp.