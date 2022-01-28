Seahawks FS Quandre Diggs unhappy about being excluded from Pro Bowl

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Seattle Seahawks
    Seattle Seahawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Quandre Diggs
    Quandre Diggs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs played his position about as well as anyone in the NFL during the 2021 season. His performance earned him a well-deserved Pro Bowl nomination and should also get him a handsome new contract this offseason.

However, Diggs suffered a major leg injury during Seattle’s last game of the season – breaking his fibula and suffering a dislocated ankle in Arizona. With a recovery time of 4-5 months, Diggs obviously won’t be playing in the Pro Bowl this year. It seems unfair to exclude him from the festivities entirely, though. Diggs went on a Twitter rant yesterday about it. Here’s what No. 6 had to say about the situation.

1

1

Recommended Stories