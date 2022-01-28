Seahawks FS Quandre Diggs unhappy about being excluded from Pro Bowl

Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs played his position about as well as anyone in the NFL during the 2021 season. His performance earned him a well-deserved Pro Bowl nomination and should also get him a handsome new contract this offseason.

However, Diggs suffered a major leg injury during Seattle’s last game of the season – breaking his fibula and suffering a dislocated ankle in Arizona. With a recovery time of 4-5 months, Diggs obviously won’t be playing in the Pro Bowl this year. It seems unfair to exclude him from the festivities entirely, though. Diggs went on a Twitter rant yesterday about it. Here’s what No. 6 had to say about the situation.

How do you get voted into something as a starter and not even get to participate in any of the activities you were voted into? Of course I can’t play in the game and practices but not be able to have a guest list for the practices? — Nino (@qdiggs6) January 28, 2022

I’ve been a Pro Bowl starter 2 years in a row and both times not be able to experience what I’ve worked hard for! — Nino (@qdiggs6) January 28, 2022

Why do I need to pass a physical to stand on the sideline and be around the best players in world at practices and activities? I didn’t ask for a check or none of that I don’t need that! It’s the experience that I want to be able to have. — Nino (@qdiggs6) January 28, 2022

Broke my leg in a 17th game I didn’t vote for first of all! Let’s see what the @NFLPA do are y’all for the players or not! — Nino (@qdiggs6) January 28, 2022

I could see if I was opting out the game cause I didn’t want to play and was using an injury as an excuse! — Nino (@qdiggs6) January 28, 2022

If I was healthy I was gonna play in the game and practice even with free agency around the corner! — Nino (@qdiggs6) January 28, 2022

