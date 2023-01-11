Seahawks FS Quandre Diggs named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Quandre Diggs made the biggest play of the week – and the season – for the Seahawks on Sunday when he picked off Baker Mayfield’s underthrown home-run ball that would have ended Seattle’s season.

Diggs is getting a ton of recognition for his incredible play on the ball, including the highest Pro Football Focus grade of the game for the Seahawks. Diggs has also been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Players of the Week – Week 18 AFC

Offense: WR Jerry Jeudy, DEN

Defense: LB Josh Allen, JAX

ST: RB Nyheim Hines, BUF NFC

Offense: RB Jamaal Williams, DET

Defense: S Quandre Diggs, SEA

ST: K Jake Elliott, PHI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2023

This is the first time in Diggs’ career that he’s earned the honor.

Diggs started the season in an interception drought but finished strong with four the year, bringing his career total to 23 picks.

