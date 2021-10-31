Seahawks FS Quandre Diggs gets his third pick of the year on Trevor Lawrence

Tim Weaver
Quandre Diggs is by far the Seahawks’ best defender when it comes to ball skills. At the moment, he’s their only player with an interception so far this year.

Watch Diggs secure his third pick of the 2021 season on a miscommunication between Trevor Lawrence and his receiver.

Seattle still leads 7-0.

