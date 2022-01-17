Seahawks FS Quandre Diggs debates NFL rules with Packers OT David Bakhtiari

The Seahawks spent their Sunday much the same as we did, watching playoff football and wasting time on Twitter. Several players were live-tweeting through the wild card games over the weekend, including Seattle’s Pro Bowl free safety Quandre Diggs.

At one point, Diggs shared an idea about the NFL’s rules regarding how defenders aren’t allowed to use certain blocks against linemen. That began an interesting exchange of ideas over the rules with Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari. Here’s how their Twitter debate unfolded.

I see a lot of tweets about the NFL rule about not being able to cut lineman.. it’s a absolutely terrible rule! how the heck do you expect a 190 pound DB take on a 320lb lineman with his shoulders turned downhill? — Nino (@qdiggs6) January 16, 2022

Bro. Y’all run a sub 4.5 40s and are cats out there. I don’t wanna hear how you guys can’t get around us without knifing at our knees. — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) January 16, 2022

I mean it’s an offensive league so I expect that.. Just run around you guys huh and make the hole bigger for the running back? lose lose situation but I hear you. — Nino (@qdiggs6) January 16, 2022

I don’t envy being a defensive player. But I don’t think this is the worst rule you have to navigate around. Just a simple cross over and you’ll send 90% of linemen going the wrong direction. You’re welcome. — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) January 16, 2022

Lol yep that’ll do the trick huh? Just admit the league becoming soft and the defensive players are paying for it. — Nino (@qdiggs6) January 16, 2022

[listicle id=82272]

Story continues

1

1