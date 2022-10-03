Seahawks FS Quandre Diggs calls rookie CB Tariq Woolen a ‘cheat code’

It’s only been four games, but it’s already pretty clear that the Seahawks got one of the best draft classes in the NFL this year. Abe Lucas, Charles Cross and Coby Bryant are all giving Seattle fans good reason to be excited about the future of this franchise.

However, the brightest rising star among them appears to be their fifth-round pick, former UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen. Following the Seahawks’ win over the Lions on Sunday, free safety Quandre Diggs called Woolen a cheat code, referencing his size and speed.

Quandre Diggs on Tariq Woolen: "He's 6-4, runs a 4.2. He's a cheat code." #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/oL2Gtmislq — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) October 2, 2022

That athleticism certainly doesn’t hurt, but it’s extremely rare even for special athletes to hit the ground running like this in the NFL at such a difficult position.

Going into Week 5, Woolen has only allowed a 41.7% completion percentage and a 28.5 passer rating – tied for the ninth-lowest mark in the league. He also hasn’t missed a single tackle yet.

Credit Pete Carroll for throwing Woolen onto the field right away and allowing the rookie to prove himself. At this rate, he’s going to be established as one of the top shutdown corners in football by the end of the season.

Related

Tariq Woolen kicks off second half with pick-six against Jared Goff

List

Seahawks vs. Lions: Best and worst PFF grades from Week 4

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire