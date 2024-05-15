Seahawks front office, Pete Carroll did not see eye to eye on Jamal Adams

In case it wasn’t already evident, former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider had different ideas about how to build this team. Carroll had personnel control, so he ultimately bore responsibility for the team’s mediocre run since the end of the 2015 season – which was the last time they had a legitimate chance to make the NFC Championship game.

One of the biggest sticking points apparently was how to use former strong safety Jamal Adams, who’s still a free agent. Brock Huard says Schneider and the front office wanted to cater to Adams’ strengths by using him around the line of scrimmage as a linebacker. However, Pete kept him at safety despite his issues in coverage.

This echoes what John recently said & it suggest 2 things: 1) weird disconnect btwn front office & coaching staff on a massive acquisition 2) odd roster construction considering Jordyn Brooks was just drafted & KJ/Bobby were under contract, the latter for multiple years. https://t.co/wQDT9kAdvE pic.twitter.com/YyQphtfXN8 — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) May 15, 2024

Trading for Adams in the first place was a terrible idea, even if he was arguably the best safety in the league at the time. Giving up two first-round picks and then paying him a massive new contract was probably the worst blunder in franchise history and you can make a case that Carroll deserved to be fired for that move alone – or at least have roster control stripped from his list of duties.

As controversial and unpopular as Adams has become, there’s still a chance he could return. Schneider and new head coach Mike Macdonald have both said they might re-sign Adams – this time exclusively using him as a linebacker.

