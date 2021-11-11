Seahawks free agent target Odell Beckham Jr. signs with Rams

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seattle Seahawks are losing the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes to an NFC West rival.

According to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN, Beckham is finalizing a deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams just added three-time All Pro pass rusher Von Miller in a trade with the Denver Broncos last week, so this move to get Beckham is another double-down on their all-in approach for this season. LA is currently 7-2, second in the division behind the Arizona Cardinals. Beckham joins what was already a loaded recever corps that includes Cooper Kupp, who leads the NFL in catches (74), yards (1,019) and touchdowns (10).

The Seahawks visit the Rams the week before Christmas.

Update:

The deal is now official. The Rams have announced the OBJ signing.

What a stunning turn of events.

Asked for comment, Russell Wilson (who personally helped in the recruiting effort) offered a “good for him.”

Just brutal.

