Seahawks free agent target Odell Beckham Jr. signs with Rams

The Seattle Seahawks are losing the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes to an NFC West rival.

According to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN, Beckham is finalizing a deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

Former Browns’ WR Odell Beckham Jr is finalizing a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2021

The Rams just added three-time All Pro pass rusher Von Miller in a trade with the Denver Broncos last week, so this move to get Beckham is another double-down on their all-in approach for this season. LA is currently 7-2, second in the division behind the Arizona Cardinals. Beckham joins what was already a loaded recever corps that includes Cooper Kupp, who leads the NFL in catches (74), yards (1,019) and touchdowns (10).

The Seahawks visit the Rams the week before Christmas.

Update:

The deal is now official. The Rams have announced the OBJ signing.

OBJ in LA has a nice ring to it. 😎 The Rams have agreed to terms with WR @obj. pic.twitter.com/AX6vM4mWXw — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 11, 2021

What a stunning turn of events.

Asked for comment, Russell Wilson (who personally helped in the recruiting effort) offered a “good for him.”

Just told Russ that OBJ is signing with the Rams. "Good for him. He'll do great. Wish him the best." — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 11, 2021

Just brutal.

