Seahawks have fourth-most dead money in the NFL going into 2022

The Seahawks were in good shape when it comes to dead money for the 2022 season a while back. Getting rid of Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner changed all that, though.

Seattle now has over $44 million in dead money this year, ranking fourth-most in the NFL. Here’s how it adds up.

QB Russell Wilson: $26,000,000

LB Bobby Wagner: $3,750,000

LT Duane Brown: $3,500,000

FS Quandre Diggs: $2,525,000

DE Benson Mayowa: $2,250,000

TE Gerald Everett: $2,000,000

DE Kerry Hyder Jr.: $1,700,000

CB Ahkello Witherspoon: $1,250,000

C Ethan Pocic: $1,000,000

OL Cedric Ogbuehi: $350,000

G Phil Haynes: $172,718

