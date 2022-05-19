Seahawks have fourth-most dead money in the NFL going into 2022
The Seahawks were in good shape when it comes to dead money for the 2022 season a while back. Getting rid of Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner changed all that, though.
Seattle now has over $44 million in dead money this year, ranking fourth-most in the NFL. Here’s how it adds up.
QB Russell Wilson: $26,000,000
LB Bobby Wagner: $3,750,000
LT Duane Brown: $3,500,000
FS Quandre Diggs: $2,525,000
DE Benson Mayowa: $2,250,000
TE Gerald Everett: $2,000,000
DE Kerry Hyder Jr.: $1,700,000
CB Ahkello Witherspoon: $1,250,000
C Ethan Pocic: $1,000,000
OL Cedric Ogbuehi: $350,000
G Phil Haynes: $172,718
