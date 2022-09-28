Seahawks work out four players, sign one to practice squad

The Seahawks brought in a few more free agents for workouts on Tuesday, including a couple running backs. In the end, they added one of them to their practice squad for more depth while Travis Homer is out with his rib injury.

Here’s who came in and who they signed.

C Joey Hunt

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The first name should be a familiar one for Seattle fans. Joey Hunt played 34 games for the Seahawks between 2016 and 2019, earning 11 starts when a few offensive linemen went down. Hunt played one game for the Colts in 2020 and has been on and off their practice squad since.

CB Nazir Streater

Jan 2, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles free safety Anthony Harris (28) kneels on the field after warmups before the game against against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Streater (5-foot-10, 190 pounds) played his college ball at IUP, where he posted 13 picks and 21 PBUs in 31 career games. He most recently was playing in the USFL for the Gamblers.

RB Abram Smith

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Smith (5-foot-11, 221 pounds) is an undrafted rookie out of Baylor. He had a breakout senior season there, totaling 1,601 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 257 attempts. He also has some experience as a kickoff returner.

RB Godwin Igwebuike (signed to practice squad)

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Igwebuike (six-foot, 212 pounds) has been in the league since 2018 after playing his college ball at Northwestern. He first signed with the Buccaneers and has been bouncing around ever since, putting in time with the Bucs, 49ers, Eagles, Jets and most recently with the Lions. He appeared in all 17 games with Detroit last year, posting 78 total yards from scrimmage on 25 touches. Most of his work has been on special teams.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire