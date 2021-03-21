Seahawks formally announce signing of tight end Gerald Everett

Liz Mathews
·1 min read
The Seattle Seahawks have now formally announced the signing of tight end Gerald Everett to the roster. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first announced the news last week.

The deal is reportedly for one-year, worth up to $7 million.

Seattle was in the hunt for a new starting tight end after veteran Greg Olsen retired at the end of the season.

Everett was originally selected by the Rams in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft out of South Alabama. In Seattle, he will be reunited with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, also formerly with the Rams.

The tight end finished the 2020 season logging 41 receptions for 417 yards and a touchdown.

For more on how Everett fits with Seattle, click here.

