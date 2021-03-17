Seahawks formally announce signing Poona Ford to 2-year deal

The Seattle Seahawks haven’t made a lot of moves yet on the first official day of free agency, but they have ensured one of their own, young prospects will be staying in town.

Seattle has now formally announced the signing of defensive tackle Poona Ford to a two-year deal. The move was first reported by ESPN’s Brady Henderson on Tuesday.

During a phone interview following his signing, Ford told team reporters he appreciated the new deal as opposed to a one-year, restricted free-agent tender.

“It’s a great feeling,” Ford said. “They emphasized that it was a priority that I stay in Seattle, and I’m just glad we got it done. I’m just thankful to be here in Seattle.”

