The Seahawks officially released linebacker Bobby Wagner on Wednesday afternoon.

News of the move broke on Tuesday shortly after the Seahawks agreed to trade quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos. The two departures leave the team without any on–field ties to their Super Bowl champion team and Wagner’s role in an extended run of success in Seattle was noted in statements from General Manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll.

“This is an extremely difficult day for the organization,” Schneider said. “Bobby has been at the center of our defense for the past 10 seasons and always represented our organization with class. He is a special player and person, and we are forever grateful. Bobby will always be a Hawk.”

“Bobby is one of the great Seahawks of all-time,” Carroll said. “His leadership in the community, locker room, and on the field is a tribute to his character and consistency. Bobby set an incredible example for all to follow, and we will continue to follow him all the way to the Hall of Fame.”

Wagner, who was a 2012 second-round pick, sent a tweet expressing gratitude for his time in Seattle and saying it will always be his home after the move became official. Wagner made six All-Pro teams and eight Pro Bowls during his time with the Seahawks.

Now that he’s officially been released, Wagner is free to speak to other teams and sign a new contract for the 2022 season.

Seahawks “forever grateful” to Bobby Wagner originally appeared on Pro Football Talk