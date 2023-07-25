Seahawks make flurry of moves heading into 2023 training camp

The Seattle Seahawks have made a flurry of moves over the last couple of days, freeing up some salary cap space for the 2023 NFL season and filling out the rest of their 90-man roster.

Here’s a quick review of all the moves the team has made so far this week.

Extended: OLB Uchenna Nwosu

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The biggest move the Seahawks have made was giving a three-year contract extension to outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu. He was their most-consistent defender last season and has been rewarded with a handsome new deal – reaching up to $59 million total if he hits all his incentives.

Restructured: FS Quandre Diggs

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The team also saved some cap room by restructuring the contract of free safety Quandre Diggs, as reported by Quandre Diggs. Apparently they converted his base salary for the 2023 campaign into a signing bonus. The exact details and cap savings have not been reported as of yet.

Signed: Rookie RB Zach Charbonnet

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) ORG XMIT: OTK

The Seahawks still haven’t signed first-round pick Devon Witherspoon, but they have locked up the other rookie who was as yet unsigned. Former UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet signed his rookie deal today. He projects as the team’s top backup behind starter Ken Walker.

Signed: DT Roderick Perry

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle has also added a few players to the 90-man roster. First, there’s defensive tackle Roderick Perry (6-foot-2, 300 pounds). First Perry played at South Carolina State, then finished his college career at Illinois. He went undrafted and spent most of the 2022 season on the Cleveland Browns practice squad. He appeared in two games, totaling 42 snaps.

Signed: EDGE Levi Bell

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Bell was one of several free agents the team brought in for workouts on Monday. He has bounced around several different pro leagues, spending last year in the USFL – where he posted four sacks last season with the Michigan Panthers.

Signed: CB Andrew Whitaker

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks also signed cornerback Andrew Whitaker, who comes to Seattle via D3 school the University of Washington in St. Louis. If nothing else, Whitaker has the length (6-foot-1, 174 pounds) head coach Pete Carroll wants in his cornerbacks.

Waived: OLB Alton Robinson

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

To make room for the three new faces, the team had to waive three others. The most-significant name to get the axe was outside linebacker Alton Robinson, a fifth-round pick by Seattle in the 2020 NFL draft. He showed promise as a rookie, posting four sacks in 14 games. However, he dropped off in 2021 and missed all of last season due to a knee injury.

Waived: CB James Campbell

(Photo by Amanda Loman/Getty Images)

Undrafted cornerback James Campbell was also waived. Campbell played his college ball at Montana State but has yet to see action in a live NFL game.

Waived: CB Isaiah Dunn

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Lastly, the team also waived cornerback Isaiah Dunn. He appeared in five games for Seattle last season, totaling 194 snaps between defense and special teams.

