Seahawks’ first injury report of the week is lengthy

The Seattle Seahawks released their first injury report of Week 7 and, despite coming off a bye week, it was quite lengthy. Four players were listed as not practicing and another nine were limited.

Safety Jamal Adams, battling a groin issue, was one who did not practice. However, he is getting close to being able to play, according to Seattle head coach Pete Carroll.

Starting cornerback Quinton Dunbar also sat out. It was partly because of a knee injury and partially to give the veteran some rest.

Also sitting out were offensive linemen Damien Lewis and Brandon Shell. Lewis has an ankle injury and Shell is sick.

Receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett were limited in practice. The team site lists load management as the reason. Their reps are being managed.

Veteran left tackle Duane Brown and rookie linebacker Jordyn Brooks were both limited with knee injuries. So were defensive end Benson Mayowa and defensive tackle Anthony Rush. Tight end Will Dissly was listed as limited with an Achilles injury. He is coming off a torn Achilles he suffered last season. Guard Mike Iupati (back) and running back Carlis Hyde (shoulder) were also limited.

Their other starting cornerback, Shaquill Griffin, was listed as a full participant with a shoulder injury.

Did not practice:

S Jamal Adams (groin)

CB Quinton Dunbar (knee, rest)

G Damien Lewis (ankle)

T Brandon Shell (illness)

Limited:

WR DK Metcalf (rest)

WR Tyler Lockett (rest)

T Duane Brown (knee)

LB Jordan Brooks (knee)

DE Benson Mayowa (knee)

DT Anthony Rush (knee)

RB Carlos Hyde (shoulder)

G Mike Iupati (back)

TE Will Dissly (Achilles)

Full participation:

CB Shaquill Griffin (shoulder)

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:







Previous shows:





and



