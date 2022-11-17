Seahawks have firepower and health needed to win NFC West

The Seattle Seahawks are getting some much-needed rest and relaxation this week during their bye, entering the break at the top of the division. Seattle is now 6-4 on the year and No. 1 in the NFC West, poised to make a run to win it all.

Coach Pete Carroll isn’t going to let this opportunity get away.

“I did make the comment, I think in the locker room and even as we were getting off the plane that, ‘Okay, we positioned ourselves here and we all know that we are here, but we are not nearly as good as we can be,'” Carroll told reporters Tuesday. “‘Let’s re-commit as we come back to really go for it because we have enough firepower, we have enough health, and we’re growing as a team coming together that can really take advantage of our first half positioning.

“We will see where we end up with the 49ers after this week, but everything is ahead of us, and we are in control of everything.’”

Despite losing in Germany to the Buccaneers, the Seahawks remain competitive in the division and as healthy as the team has been all season – the perfect recipe for success.

“That’s all that we could ever ask for. Whether you are 8-0, 9-0, 10-0, or you are on top the division, winning the division is a huge goal for us and it is the only goal that we deal with, to try to win the West,” Carroll continued. “We’ll go about that by coming back with a really firm commitment and everybody feeling good and being excited about it. This is a good mentality that we have right now, even though we had to give up a game right there. We come out of it okay.”

The Seahawks return to practice next week to prepare to face off against the Raiders on Nov. 27.

